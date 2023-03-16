Whoopi Goldberg has apologized after being criticized for using a derogatory term on “The View”.

The actress shared a video message via the show’s official Twitter profile after she faced backlash for using the word “gy***d” when discussing how some Donald Trump supporters felt after his loss in the 2020 election, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Goldberg then said in her apology video, “You know, when you’re a certain age, you use words that you know from when you were a kid or you remember saying.

“And that’s what I did today, and I shouldn’t have.”

Goldberg continued, “I should have thought about it a little longer before I said it, but I didn’t. I should have said ‘cheated,’ and I used another word, and I’m really, really sorry.”

A message from Whoopi Goldberg regarding today's episode of #TheView. pic.twitter.com/PIvwYRWMsy — The View (@TheView) March 15, 2023

The slur is considered to be racist and derogatory towards people of Romani heritage and culture, with it deriving from the word “gypsy.”

Goldberg’s latest apology comes after she faced backlash over some comments she made about the Holocaust in an interview with The Sunday Times in December.

She’d previously been suspended from “The View” for two weeks in February last year after commenting on the Holocaust and the role of race in the genocide.

Goldberg said in the Times interview: “My best friend said, ‘Not for nothing is there no box on the census for the Jewish race. So that leads me to believe that we’re probably not a race,’” Rolling Stone reported.

“Nazis saw Jews as a race,” the reporter told Goldberg, to which she replied, “Yes, but that’s the killer, isn’t it? The oppressor is telling you what you are. Why are you believing them? They’re Nazis. Why believe what they’re saying?”

After her comments were met with criticism online, Goldberg released a statement to Rolling Stone.

She insisted, “It was never my intention to appear as if I was doubling down on hurtful comments, especially after talking with and hearing people like rabbis and old and new friends weighing in.

“I’m still learning a lot and believe me, I heard everything everyone said to me. I believe that the Holocaust was about race, and I am still as sorry now as I was then that I upset, hurt and angered people.”