Not everyone can live like Gwyneth Paltrow.

The actress and lifestyle guru recently appeared on the podcast “The Art of Being Well”, and clips shared to TikTok went viral over what some call an “unrelatable” wellness routine.

READ MORE: Gwyneth Paltrow Wishes Ex-Husband And ‘Sweetest Friend’ Chris Martin On His Happy Birthday

In one clip, Paltrow describes her daily diet and routine, saying, “I eat dinner early in the evening and I do a nice intermittent fast. I usually eat something about 12pm.

“In the morning I’ll have some things that won’t spike my blood sugar, so I have coffee, but I really like soup for lunch. I have bone broth for lunch a lot of the days [sic],” she continues.

“I try to do one hour of movement, so I’ll either take a walk, or I’ll do pilates, or I’ll do my Tracy Anderson [routine]. And then… I dry brush and I get in the sauna. So I do my infrared sauna for 30 minutes,” Paltrow adds. “And then for dinner I try to eat, you know, according to paleo. So lots of vegetables. It’s really important for me to support my detox.”

Many criticized the diet, with one person commenting that bone broth “is not a meal”.

Dietician Lauren Cadillac commented, “THIS IS NOT ENOUGH FOOD especially for someone that is 5’9″. Please stop following and listening to celebrities for your health and wellness advice.”

In another clip from the interview, Paltrow talks about having an IV drip at home.

“I love an IV,” she says. “I’m an early IV adopter. Glutathione, I love to have in an IV. Kind of a random, more fringy one, phosphatidylcholine, that’s my favourite IV when I can find them. They’re quite hard to find. And those make me feel so good.”

READ MORE: Gwyneth Paltrow Is ‘Still Trying To Get Used To’ Daughter Apple Martin’s Move To New York

Glutathione drips deliver beneficial nutrients without eating food, Phosphatidylcholine is a brain health supplement said to help boost energy levels.

“Tell me you’re unrelatable without telling me you’re unrelatable,” a commenter wrote in response.

Another joked, “I eat food, works just as well.”

“Do you know where else you can get phosphatidylcholine that’s not ‘fringy’ and hard to find?” asked nutritionist @andydoeshealthy in a response video video. “Eggs, or soybeans.

“And, in general, do you know what also makes people feel really good? Eating and food,” they continued. “I don’t know what comes to mind when I think of the word ‘wellness’, but it’s definitely not someone sitting in a chair giving an interview being attached to an IV bag being pumped full of nutrients that they could easily access in food, when they could be just eating the food.”