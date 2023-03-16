Pamela Anderson made a show-stopping entrance as she opened the Hugo Boss Miami fashion show on Wednesday night.

The “Baywatch” star modelled a business chic ensemble down the runway, which was surrounded by water outside of Herald Plaza. The fashion presentation even featured an impressive light show.

Anderson, 55, radiated confidence in the neutral-coloured blazer and matching trousers paired with a sheer top and a button-up shirt beneath the blazer, plus a pair of patent leather pumps. Her bleach blonde locks were tied back in a messy bun with loose strands of hair framing her face, which glowed in a bronzy, dewy makeup look.

Pamela Anderson on the catwalkBOSS show, Runway, Spring Summer 2023, Miami, Florida, USA – 15 Mar 2023. — Photo: Shutterstock

Also joining Anderson on the runway was Victoria’s Secret Angel alum Candice Swanepoel and veteran supermodel Naomi Campbell, who was escorted arm-in-arm by DJ Khaled, among others.

Meanwhile, seated in the star-studded audience was Demi Lovato, Bella Thorne, Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone and “Daisy Jones & The Six” co-star Suki Waterhouse, plus “Selling Sunset” alum Christine Quinn and Colombian singer Maluma.