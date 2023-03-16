Jamie Lee Curtis has earned the three most important awards out there.

On Wednesday, the actress shared a hilarious photo of her Oscar for Best Supporting Actress sitting on her shelf next to a couple other awards.

READ MORE: Oscars 2023: Jamie Lee Curtis Says Her Parents ‘Would Be Incredibly Proud Of Me’

“OK I’LL STOP! The TOTALLY unexpected EVERYTHING TRIFECTA of 2023!” Curtis wrote in the caption, next to the photo of the Oscar, as well as her award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

But sandwiched in between the two very real prizes is the “Auditor of the Month” award her IRS agent character won in the Oscar-winning “Everything Everywhere All at Once”.

That fictional award, of course, also happens to look quite a lot like a sex toy.

In the film, the prop literally ends up inserted into a security guard during a big martial arts fight.

“I have so many questions,” one commenter said, while another joked, “Can borrow the one in the middle? ☺️”

READ MORE: Jamie Lee Curtis Wore Her Mother’s Wedding Ring To ‘Bring’ Late Parents To SAG Awards

Others appeared not to understand what the award in the middle was.

“Are we not gonna talk about the shape of the auditor of the month award? Becauseeee 💦, wrote one person.

Another said, “whoever made the design for the middle one needs to be prosecuted and asked a few questions 🤨”

But as one user said, “The amount of people commenting who have not seen the movie is too damn high.”