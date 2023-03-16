New couple alert? It looks like Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter are a budding item. A source tells ET that the pair are “seeing each other” and have been “hanging out a lot.”

“Shawn and Sabrina are seeing each other. They have been hanging out a lot and trying to keep things low-key. They were at a birthday party together a couple weeks ago and were cute together,” the source shares. “Shawn is happy.”

The source also clears up some romance rumours about the “Stitches” singer, telling ET that Mendes was not only never dating Dr. Jocelyn Miranda — the 51-year-old chiropractor he was photographed with while on a hike in L.A. last month — things were never “romantic” between the two either.

“He was never dating Dr. Jocelyn Miranda and it has never been romantic between them,” the source adds.

The new reporting on Mendes, 24, and Carpenter, 23, comes after several sightings of the pair. They were most recently photographed on March 9, leaving Miley Cyrus’ release party for her latest studio album, Endless Summer Vacation, in Beverly Hills.

In the new pics, Carpenter was seen walking out of a Gucci clothing store — where the event was held — in a black mini dress, tights and platform heels, while Mendes, dressed in a tan suede jacket and khaki pants, exited in the opposite direction, with a drink from the night’s party still in hand.

Video footage captured from the scene sees the pair leaving together, despite Carpenter walking fast ahead of Mendes to get into the black SUV that was waiting for them.

Just days before, on Feb. 27, Mendes and Carpenter were seen enjoying a walk in L.A. The fellow musicians were each also photographed at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on Sunday night, though they did not pose for pics on the carpet together.

The romance comes over a year after Mendes’ fall 2021 breakup with Camila Cabello. Mendes opened up about the split in an Instagram video following the release of last year’s breakup track, “When You’re Gone”.

“A lot of the things that also is, like, resonating in the lyric for me is like, oh, f**k, you know, you don’t realize, like, when you’re, like, breaking up with someone, you, like, think it’s the right thing to do, you don’t realize all this sh*t that comes after it,” he recalled in the Instagram video. “Like, who do I call when I’m in a panic attack? Who do I call when I’m, like, f**king, on the edge?”

Mendes added that the reality had sunk in: “It’s like, oh, I’m on my own now. Now I feel like finally, like, I’m actually on my own, and I hate that. That’s my reality, you know?”

As for Carpenter, she was famously a part of the love triangle involving Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo.

