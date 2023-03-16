Click to share this via email

Keanu Reeves attends the New York Premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 4" - 3/15/23 .

Keanu Reeves is gearing up for the release of “John Wick: Chapter 4”.

The Canadian star, who’s starred as the titular John Wick in all four instalments, stepped out in New York City on Wednesday night for the premiere of the upcoming film.

Reeves arrived to AMC Lincoln Square IMAX, where the special screening hosted by Lionsgate took place, wearing a black suit, white shirt, striped tie and brown shoes.

Keanu Reeves attends the New York Premiere of “John Wick: Chapter 4” – 3/15/23 . — PHOTO: Marion Curtis /StarPix

The 58-year-old was joined by co-stars Ian McShane, Rina Sawayama, Bridget Moynahan, Shamier Anderson and Marko Zaror, plus director Chad Stahelski, producers Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee and additional guests, including Kelly Rizzo.

Chad Stahelski, Marko Zaror, Keanu Reeves, Rina Sawayama, Shamier Anderson and Ian Mcshane at the New York Premiere of “John Wick: Chapter 4” – 3/15/23 . — PHOTO: Marion Curtis /StarPix

In the latest “John Wick” instalment, Reeves’ iconic character “uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes,” as per the official synopsis.

“John Wick: Chapter 4” hits theatres on March 24.