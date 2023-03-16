This image released by Apple TV+ shows Jennifer Aniston in a scene from "The Morning Show".

Jennifer Aniston covered her mouth in shock when she accidentally swore on a live taping of an English television programme.

The actress joined “This Morning” hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield for a conversation about her and Adam Sandler’s upcoming “Murder Mystery” sequel, where she described an on-set occurrence as being one of “s**ts and giggles.”

Aniston didn’t realize that the show was live, thinking that her potty mouth could be “bleeped out,” however she immediately clued in when Willoughby and Schofield quickly apologized to viewers for the vulgar language.

The “Just Go With It” star nonchalantly swore after Sandler, who joined her via a live virtual call from Paris, recounted one of the film’s stunts.

“Jennifer was scared to fall off the Eiffel Tower. They called ‘action’ and she didn’t jump and I just snuck up and pushed her. It was fun to see that reaction,” he said.

Schofield replied, “I can imagine, someone pretending to push you off the Eiffel Tower. What fun!,” to which Aniston said, “Just for s**ts and giggles.”

She then raised her hand, covering her mouth in shock, upon realizing what she had said.

“No, it’s live but don’t worry we love it,” Schofield said. He couldn’t help but laugh while reassuring the actress that “it’s fine.”

Elsewhere, the TV hosts pointed out that their morning show actually appeared on a TV screen in the background of Aniston’s Apple TV+ series “The Morning Show”.

The series, which also stars Reese Witherspoon, follows the pair’s daily lives behind-the-scenes of their ITV mid-morning series job as news anchors.

After showing a clip of the moment onscreen, Schofield noted, “We were on it.”

Sandler then joked that Willoughby and Schofield “paved the way” for his “Murder Mystery 2” co-star.

“You were our inspiration!” Aniston told the British hosts as they all began to laugh.

“Murder Mystery 2” premieres March 31 on Netflix.