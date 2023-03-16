Brian Cox has some thoughts on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The “Succession” actor claimed Meghan “clearly” had “ambitions” of joining the royals before she and Harry tied the knot in May 2018, Page Six reported.

Cox said in an interview with Haute Living New York that Meghan had “the childhood dreams of marrying Prince Charming and all that s**t we see as fantasy that could be our lives in our dreams.”

The star said, referencing their infamous royal exit in March 2020, “You can’t go into a system where somebody’s already been trained to behave in a certain kind of way and then just expect them to cut themselves off.

“I mean, she knew what she was getting into.”

Meghan previously claimed she didn’t know much about the royals before she started dating Harry.

Elsewhere in the chat, Cox insisted he thinks the U.K. should “move on” from the royal family.

“In my opinion, we shouldn’t have a monarchy,” Cox said. “It’s not viable; it doesn’t make any sense. F**k it.”

Harry and Meghan have been hitting headlines even more than usual over the past few months, after they released their tell-all Netflix documentary.

Harry also made multiple allegations against his family in his bombshell book, Spare, that was released in January.