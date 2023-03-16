Rihanna is keeping plenty busy.

On Wednesday, singer was spotted out in West Hollywood, shopping and grabbing a bite to eat with her partner A$AP Rocky.

READ MORE: Rihanna Celebrates Pregnancy With $1.8M Diamond Belly Chain At Oscars Afterparty

The pregnant star sported a very casual maternity look, with baggy jeans and a striped rugby shirt tucked up into her bra to reveal her stomach.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky – Photo: Getty Images

Rihanna and Rocky welcomed their first child together in May 2022, and she revealed she was pregnant with their second during her big Super Bowl Halftime performance last month.

READ MORE: A$AP Rocky And Pregnant Rihanna Share Intimate Moment Backstage At Oscars

Since the announcement, the singer has continued to appear in public, modelling a variety of maternity styles, including a mint green dress revealing her belly at the Oscars, where she also performed on Sunday.

Last year, after the birth of her son, Rihanna told Vogue, “When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, ‘There’s no way I’m going to go shopping in no maternity aisle.'”