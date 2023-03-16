Christina Ricci is happy to say things have improved for young women in Hollywood.

On Wednesday, the “Yellowjackets” star appeared on “The View” and was asked by co-host Sara Haines about how things in the industry have changed.

“How different is it do you think, for this cast, these younger versions, compared to when you were in that phase?” Haines asked.

“It’s really great. Us older ladies talk about it all the time. It’s amazing to see that they don’t necessarily have to go through the things we had to go through. They’re able to say, ‘I don’t want to do this sex scene,’ ‘I’m not going to be naked’” Ricci said.

“They can set boundaries for themselves that we were never allowed to do,” she said, recalling, “Someone threatened to sue me once because I didn’t want to do this sex scene in a certain way. It’s really changed and it’s great to see.”

Ricci has spoken before about the incident, in an interview with “Euphoria” star Sydney Sweeney for Variety.

“I remember once on a movie saying I wasn’t comfortable with something and they threatened to sue me if I didn’t do it. That would never happen now,” she said at the time.

Sweeney responded, “What? Oh my God, I’m so sorry.”

“It was fine. I didn’t do it anyway. And they didn’t sue me,” Ricci said.