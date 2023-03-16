Click to share this via email

Whoopi Goldberg had a slight hiccup on the air.

On Wednesday’s “The View”, the co-host was talking about Donald Trump’s supporters when she let out what appeared to be a burp.

“That was gas,” she said, putting her hand to her chest and giving her co-hosts and the audience a big laugh.

On social media, the moment got some attention, with many assuming Goldberg had farted on the show.

Wait did Whoopi just fart on national tv #TheView — kimmyciao (@kimmyciao) March 15, 2023

“Ughhh!!! Spare me. Wait! Did Whoopi just pass gas?” one person said.

“That was gas!” another said.

Though another person pointed out, “She burped. They are soooo loud and talking over each other.”

Goldberg has joked in the past about faring on the air, including during a 2014 incident dubbed “fart-gate” by people on Twitter.

Though, at the time, the co-host explained that the sound didn’t actually come from her, though she took credit.

Goldberg insisted after the fact she was not responsible for the sound which broke out in the middle of a discussion the day before.

“There was a sound effect that we had never heard before,” she explained. “I’m thinking, ‘Damn, that’s weird, what can I do?’ Oh, I know! I’m gonna pretend I let a little something go. As a joke.”