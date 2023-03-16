Ben Affleck had a great time at the Grammys last month despite those viral memes.

The actor chatted to The Hollywood Reporter for a new interview, with the reporter questioning him whether those “Ben Affleck having a bad time at the Grammys” memes bothered him.

Affleck hit headlines after his less-than-thrilled facial expressions were caught on camera.

The “Gone Girl” star said of whether he minded the online frenzy, “No. I had a good time at the Grammys. My wife was going, and I thought, ‘Well, there’ll be good music. It might be fun.’

“At movie award shows, it’s speeches and, like, sound-mixing webinars. But I thought this would be fun. I saw [Grammy host Trevor Noah approach] and I was like, ‘Oh, God.'”

Affleck said of not wanting to be in the shot, “They were framing us in this shot, but I didn’t know they were rolling. I leaned into her and I was like, ‘As soon they start rolling, I’m going to slide away from you and leave you sitting next to Trevor.’ She goes, ‘You better f**king not leave.’ That’s a husband-and-wife thing.”

The actor, who completed a third stint in rehab in 2018 for alcoholism, went on to say of awards shows like that, “I mean, some of it is, I’m like, ‘All right, who is this act?’ Like, I don’t keep up. My wife does, obviously. And yeah, it is your wife’s work event. And I’ve gone to events and been p***ed off. I’ve gone and been bored.

“I’ve gone to award shows and been drunk, a bunch. Nobody ever once said I’m drunk. [But at the Grammys] they were like, ‘He’s drunk.’ And I thought, that’s interesting. That raises a whole other thing about whether or not it’s wise to acknowledge addiction because there’s a lot of compassion, but there is still a tremendous stigma, which is often quite inhibiting. I do think it disincentivizes people from making their lives better.”