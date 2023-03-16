Hugh Grant seems to have no problem revealing his candid thoughts, no matter how offensive they may be to others.

In his latest remarks, the British actor recalled making fun of his former co-star Drew Barrymore’s singing while working on their film “Music & Lyrics”.

“I’m auto-tuned a bit, but not as much as some,” Grant, 62, recently told Wired in an interview while recounting his singing in the 2007 rom-com.

“Drew Barrymore was in that film with me and I don’t think she’d mind me saying her singing is just horrendous,” he confessed. “I’ve heard dogs bark better than she sings.”

The “Love Actually” star then noted that after “they tuned her up,” Barrymore “sounded way better than me because she’s got heart and voice and rock ‘n’ roll.”

His remarks come after he recently went viral, and was dubbed an “a**hole” for seemingly rolling his eyes at Ashley Graham at the Oscars.

Elsewhere during the interview, which also featured his “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” castmates Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez, Grant looked back on the final scene of 1999’s “Notting Hill”, describing it as “nauseating.”

The film, which sees Julia Roberts’ Anna Scott, a famous actress, fall in love with Grant’s William Thacker, a bookshop owner, features the book Captain Corelli’s Mandolin in the last scene, which held significant meaning to the late director Roger Michell.

“In that nauseating moment on the bench at the end, I’m reading Captain Corelli’s Mandolin by Louis de Bernières, which was going to be [Michell’s] next film,” Grant explained. “So it’s a little in-joke from Roger Michell, God rest his soul.”

In 2021, the filmmaker died at the age of 65. Back in the late ’90s, he was initially set to direct the film adaptation but backed out after suffering a heart attack in 1999. The project went on without him and was helmed by John Madden instead. It premiered in 2001 starring Nicholas Cage and Penelope Cruz.

Additionally, Grant commented on his questionable behaviour that made headlines last month, admitting he lost his temper on a “nice local woman” while filming “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves”.