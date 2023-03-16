Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Selena Gomez is still trying to find love.

On Wednesday, the “Only Murders In the Building” star shared a TikTok in which she joked about her lack of a love life.

READ MORE: Selena Gomez Mentions Miley Cyrus Track While Sharing Makeup-Free Selfies And Fans Are Now Desperate For A Collab

In the video, Gomez lip-syncs to an audio clip saying, “I hate it when girls are like, ‘Oh my God, my crush doesn’t even know that I exist.’ Like, girl, my crush doesn’t even exist!”

“Still out here lookin for him lol,” Gomez joked in the caption.

The TikTok comes a couple of months after Gomez shut down rumours that she was dating The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart in a now-deleted Instagram post.

In the preceding weeks, the pair had been seen out in public together.

READ MORE: Why Justin And Hailey Bieber Won’t Address Selena Gomez Drama

The performer has previously been in other high profile relationship, including an eight-year on-and-off romance with Justin Bieber.

Gomez has also dated The Weeknd and Nick Jonas.