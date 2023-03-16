Selena Gomez is still trying to find love.

On Wednesday, the “Only Murders In the Building” star shared a TikTok in which she joked about her lack of a love life.

In the video, Gomez lip-syncs to an audio clip saying, “I hate it when girls are like, ‘Oh my God, my crush doesn’t even know that I exist.’ Like, girl, my crush doesn’t even exist!”

@selenagomez

Still out here lookin for him lol

♬ original sound – laica chan – laica chan

“Still out here lookin for him lol,” Gomez joked in the caption.

The TikTok comes a couple of months after Gomez shut down rumours that she was dating The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart in a now-deleted Instagram post.

In the preceding weeks, the pair had been seen out in public together.

The performer has previously been in other high profile relationship, including an eight-year on-and-off romance with Justin Bieber.

Gomez has also dated The Weeknd and Nick Jonas.