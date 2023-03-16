Scarlett Johansson is keeping traditions alive.

On Thursday, the “Black Widow” star joined Al Roker in studio on the “Today” show to help deliver the day’s weather forecast.

It’s actually the third time the actress has been on the show to do the weather, first appearing in 2012, and then again in 2022, though she was outdoors both times.

“This is a tradition now,” Roker said, introducing Johansson.

The tradition continues! Scarlett Johansson joins Al Roker tracking the latest weather forecast 🌤️

Johansson quickly got to the report, looking at the map in front of her and telling the audience, “Alright you guys, here’s the weather. You got this map here, there’s a little bit of blue, a little bit of pink.”

“Who wants all that? When is spring coming?” Roker asked.

“Oh my goodness, the 20s!” Johansson joked. “This is Netflix and chill weather!”

While noting that the east coast of the U.S. would have “milder highs,” Johansson laughed and asked, “What does that mean?”

“That means it’s mild with high temperatures, nice and mild. It doesn’t mean that you get high and it’s mild,” Roker joked. “Different forecast.”

“No comment, no comment,” the actress laughed.

In her previous appearance in 2012, Johansson attempted to give the weather report, with some help from from Mike Myers.