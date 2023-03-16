Diplo is enjoying some R & R under the sun.
On Wednesday, the 44-year-old DJ was photographed shirtless at the beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico where he was joined by a few female friends.
He also showed off his fit physique while running on the beach and surfing.
The spotting comes after the entertainer made headlines earlier this week when he commented on his sexuality.
“I don’t want to define that I’m gay but I think the best answer I have is I’m not, not gay,” Diplo told Emily Ratajkowski on her “High Low with EmRata” podcast.
He also admitted that he’s received oral sex from a guy before and that he could see himself dating some men.