Halle Berry’s daughter is 15!

On Instagram, Halle Berry shared a series of photos of her daughter, Nahla Aubry, depicting her childhood, adolescence and teenage phases. Berry shares Nahla with ex Gabriel Aubry.

In the first picture, the mother-daughter duo is seen all smiles in a photo frame which reads: “Love you more.” In another picture, which seems from Nahla’s adolescence phase, she is seen chilling by the ocean while in the last picture, she chills and poses for a cool photo in a hat.

Here’s a sweet message from mom Halle: “One of the greatest gifts the universe has given me is my daughter, Nahla. She is the sun that never fades and the moon that never wanes! Please join me in wishing her a happy 15th Birthday today! I love you sweet angel 👼🏽”

Berry is the mother of Maceo Martinez, whom she has with her ex-boyfriend Olivier Martinez. The actress discussed her maternity experience in 2019.

“My daughter got a sense of who I am from friends at school. And — this is funny — for the last year, my son has been saying my full name really loudly in public like, ‘Halle Berry, can you pass me the ketchup?’ It’s just so embarrassing! He knows it gets a reaction from people, but he can’t quite figure out why.”