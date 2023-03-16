Mike Shinoda wouldn’t want to perform with a hologram of Linkin Park’s late lead vocalist Chester Bennington.

Bennington died by suicide in July 2017, and his death is, understandably, “a very sensitive subject,” Shinoda said.

In a new interview with 94.5 The Buzz, Shinoda shared when talking about performing with holograms: “I feel like those are creepy. Even if we weren’t talking about us, if we weren’t talking about Chester, which is a very sensitive subject, and we would have our feelings about how we would represent that.

“For me, that’s a clear no. I’m not into that.”

READ MORE: Chester Bennington’s Widow Honours Late Linkin Park Frontman On 45th Birthday

Talk turned to Abba’s “Voyage” show in London, U.K., with fans paying to watch holograms perform on stage.

Insisting that’s different than performing when a band member has passed away, Shinoda shared, “They’re all still here, and yet they wanna do it this way because they wanna transport you back to that moment in time where those songs were new and it was whatever era it was.

“I get that. I see that. I’m not positive, even under those circumstances, I’m not positive I personally would buy a ticket to the show. But [other people] would. That’s fine.”

Chester Bennington of Linkin Park performs at 02 Arena on November 23, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Chiaki Nozu/WireImage/Getty)

READ MORE: Elton John Brings ABBA Mash-Up To Life On TikTok With Benny Andersson

The rocker insisted “the problem with the internet now is that everybody thinks everything is for everybody.”

Shinoda, who recently released his new single “In My Head”, said, “What I mean is everyone feels like they need to chime in, like, ‘Well, here’s my opinion. This is what I have to say. And if it’s not for me, like if I don’t like it, then nobody should like it.’ That’s not the way the world works.

“If you like a thing and I don’t like the thing, then you go see the thing, you go buy the thing. The only problem with that is, we’re not going to do a hologram show.”