Riley Keough stars in the adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s best-selling book “Daisy Jones & The Six,” and the show’s costumes contain a touching nod to the actress’s late grandfather, Elvis Presley.

Costume designer Denise Wingate also worked with Love Melody, a designer from the ’70s who worked with Elvis Presley. Melody’s recommendation came from Levi’s when she was searching for vintage and archival pieces.

“They said I should call this woman who did really cool clothing from the ’70s and that she was the real deal. She asked me ‘Who’s in your show?’ and I said, ‘Riley Keough.’ She goes, ‘Oh, I made jumpsuits for Elvis.’ Isn’t that crazy?”

‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ — Prime Video

“Melody made two coats for Wingate that Keough wears, a rust leather piece and a denim leather patchwork coat. It’s a full circle moment, and I love stuff like that,” said Wingate.

In a Fleetwood Mac-inspired ’70s rock band that fights with its climb to stardom, Keough plays the title role of Daisy Jones.

Sebastian Chacon and Josh Whitehouse in “Daisy Jones & The Six”

The “Zola” actress is Elvis and Priscilla Presley’s eldest grandchild. Lisa Marie, Riley’s mother, was Elvis’ lone child and died on January 12 at the age of 54 from a cardiac arrest.