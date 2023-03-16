Click to share this via email

Gisele Bündchen may have a new man in her life.

DailyMail reports the supermodel has been spending time with billionaire hotel magnate Jeffrey Soffer, a friend of her ex-husband Tom Brady as well as the former husband of Australian supermodel Elle Macpherson.

The news comes after rumours emerged that Bündchen was spending time with her Jiu-Jutsu instructor Joaquim Valente.

He spent time with her two children as well, dining with 13-year-old Benjamin and 10-year-old Vivian.

“Well-placed” sources said, however, that the real romance was with Soffer.

“Gisele has been spending time with Jeffrey Soffer,” they told the outlet. “They’ve been seeing each other for several months now and meet secretly about once a week.”

Soffer was previously married to Macpherson, with whom he shared five children together — two from Macpherson’s previous marriage and three from his prior relationship.

The businessman owns numerous luxury hotels including Miami’s iconic Fontainebleau Hotel and is estimated to be worth $2.2 billion.