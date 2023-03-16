Lucy Liu is finally getting her superhero moment.

The 54-year-old actress is making her comic book movie debut in the sequel “Shazam! Fury of the Gods”, and she says she wishes she could have done it earlier.

Speaking with The Cut about the opportunity to star in a superhero movie, the actress said she wished she could have starred in one in her 20s.

“If it had happened earlier, it would have been miraculous,” Liu said. “It would have been a different story; my career would have been easier. There would have been more opportunity.”

Unfortunately, those superhero roles didn’t exist for Asian-Ameican actresses at the time, though playing Alex Munday in the “Charlie’s Angels” films in the early ’00s opposite Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore was something of a game-changer.

“That character, Alex, was important because of the composition of the three of us regardless of whether that movie did well or not,” she said. “It’s really the visual that can help propel the next thing. And I say visual because even if a film doesn’t do well, it starts to move the needle a little in toward the direction you want it to go. Not just for yourself, but for others.”

And though her character in “Charlie’s Angels” was not scripted with an Asian-American in mind, nor was her role as Kitty Baxter in “Chicago”, for Liu it was important to make her identity felt in the films.

“For me, it was important to keep that character’s name but be able to embody it my way with my history and my culture, which is a mixed culture,” Liu explained. “I think the main point was that in order to shatter the ceiling, you needed to do things that were conventionally significant. ‘Charlie’s Angels’ was such a big move because it was such a big piece of Americana. It was an important distinction to have Alex Munday instead of Alex Woo just to show the history.”