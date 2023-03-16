Peter Bergman and Eric Braeden play longtime rivals on “The Young and the Restless”, but fans might be surprised to hear there was a time they didn’t get along all that well off-screen, either.

Bergman chatted to ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey as we joined the cast on set to mark the show’s 50th anniversary.

Bergman, who took over from the late Terry Lester to play the role of Jack Abbott back in 1989, recalled: “I think people might be surprised to know that at the very beginning, Eric and I had a lot of trouble getting along. I think I’ll take some of the blame for it.

“I came on to replace someone in a very famous role that was very popular, and the only way to do it was to come in and take over. Just take over any scene I’m in. Just be Jack Abbott, decide who Jack Abbott is and not let anybody tell me.

“And I don’t think I fully considered that that was a little bit of a slap in the face to all the people who had worked with Terry Lester in this role and treasured those memories, Eric among them,” he admitted.

“Eric and I had very different ways of working. What has developed over the years though is a genuine respect for each other, a joy in sharing probably the oldest enmity in the history of television.

“The oldest rivalry [they have] and the best rivalry,” he added of the pair’s characters.

Braeden has played Victor Newman on the hit show since 1980.

Tune into “ET Canada presents Still Young, Still Restless: 50 Years of Y&R” on Friday, March 17 at 7:30 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. MT on Global, and streaming live and on-demand on STACKTV and the Global TV App.