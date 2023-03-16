Happy 20 years to “Agent Cody Banks.”

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of “Agent Cody Banks,” Frankie Muniz surprised fans with a throwback picture.

Muniz, 37, joked that fans may know him better for his career as a racecar driver and celebrated the 20th anniversary of the film by posting a picture of the 2003 teen spy flick’s poster on Twitter.

“I know this may be hard to believe because you all just know me as a NASCAR driver, but a long time ago before most of my competitors were born, I used to save the world,” the actor wrote.

“I did it twice. No biggie,” he added, referring to the movie’s 2004 sequel, “Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London… It was actually 20 years ago today that “Agent Cody Banks” first premiered.”

In “Agent Cody Banks,” Muniz features as a high school student who joins the CIA and is sent undercover to look into a strange criminal organization while still attending classes.

Muniz has previously featured in films like “Big Fat Liar” and “Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story.”