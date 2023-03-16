Click to share this via email

Taylor Swift at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Crypto.com Arena on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Swifties are in for a special surprise at midnight.

Taylor Swift has just announced that she’s dropping four unreleased songs tonight when the clock strikes 12 in preparation for The Eras Tour, which begins its US leg tomorrow in Arizona.

“In celebration of The Eras Tour I’m releasing 4 previously unreleased songs tonight at midnight,” wrote the music phenomenon on her Instagram Story on Thursday, March 16.

Taylor Swift’s Instagram Story — @taylorswift/Instagram Story

The four tracks Swift is releasing include a re-recording of her contributions to 2012’s “Hunger Games” soundtrack, “Eyes Open”, and “Safe and Sound” featuring Joy Williams and John Paul White. On top of this, she’s also dropping “If This Was a Movie (Taylor’s Version)” and a completely new track titled “All of the Girls You Loved Before”.

Unexpectedly, Swift’s re-recording of “Safe and Sound” with The Civil Wars members Williams and Paul White will officiate their first time collaborating since the duo’s breakup in 2014.

The Eras Tour kicks off in Arizona on Friday, March 17 and will feature two back-to-back shows.