Lindsay Lohan is on cloud nine following her recent pregnancy announcement, confirms her mother, Dina.

In an exclusive interview with People, the Lohan matriarch expressed her immense excitement over her daughter’s pregnancy and shared that the “Freaky Friday” star has always anticipated becoming a mother.

“I’m literally over the moon. I’m so happy, I can’t stop smiling,” Dina told the publication. “It’s incredible. We’re just so excited. It’s just such a beautiful thing for my child! And I love babies. Who doesn’t?”

READ MORE: Lindsay Lohan Expecting First Baby With Husband Bader Shammas: ‘We Are Blessed And Excited’

Dina continued to reveal her joy over the news and admitted that her eldest daughter was already showing a baby bump.

“My oldest baby is having a baby,” said Dina. “It’s so crazy. I’m in disbelief a little bit sometimes because you’re like, ‘Well… it makes you older clearly!'”

The “Mean Girls” star shared the news that she was expecting her first child in an adorable Instagram post on Tuesday, writing: “We are blessed and excited! 🙏🤍👶🍼,” alongside a photo of baby clothes.

READ MORE: Paris Hilton Shares Motherhood Advice To Lindsay Lohan After Pregnancy Announcement (Exclusive)

“Lindsay has always loved kids because I love kids and my mother loves kids; I’m one of four,” continued Dina. “We have a big family, so she’s always wanted children. And she’s so maternal. Isabelle, her niece just runs to her when she sees her.”

Lohan will have her first child with financer Bader Shammas.

“He’s so happy,” Dina spoke of Shammas.