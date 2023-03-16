After being suspected of killing his estranged wife, the comments about marriage made by a former “Family Feud” contestant have some scratching their heads.

READ MORE: Kristin Chenoweth Leaves Steve Harvey Speechless After NSFW Answer On ‘Family Feud’

On the program, Timothy Bliefnick made a joke about how his worst wedding mistake was “saying ‘I do’,” which made the viewers of the family show giggle.

“What’s the biggest mistake you made at your wedding?” host Steve Harvey asked in the fall 2019 episode, which aired in early 2020.

Mr Bliefnick responded: “Honey, I love you, but said ‘I do,’” he replied.

He then quickly took back his words saying: “Not my mistake! Not my mistake! I love my wife.”

In connection with the death of his 41-year-old estranged wife Rebecca Bliefnick, who was discovered dead in her Quincy, Illinois, home on February 23 after failing to pick up their children from school, Bliefnick was charged on Monday with two counts of first-degree murder and home invasion, according to WGEM.

Tim Bliefnick has terrible ‘dad jokes’ for days on TikTok. I hope he tells this one in jail today. Charged in the murder of his estranged wife, Becky Bliefnick. She was an award winning nurse and the mother of his three children. pic.twitter.com/R13hBPg3SI — Rose (@901Lulu) March 14, 2023

According to Casey Schnack, Bliefnick’s attorney, he claimed to be guiltless in relation to the crime. He was refused bond at a hearing on Tuesday and is now being held in the Adams County Prison.

The pair had been separated and were in the process of getting a divorce since they had been married since 2009.