Brianne Howey just revealed that she is bringing a baby into the world!

The “Ginny and Georgia” star, 33, announced the news on Instagram via a heartwarming baby bump photo of the actress just before she headed to the Hugo Boss Fashion Show in Miami, Florida.

The star posed in an elegant brown dress with pointed brown heels and a sheer, white unbuttoned long-sleeve shirt. Howey is expecting her child with her husband, Matt Ziering, and captioned the photo: “my forever new +1 🥰🤎.”

“Thanks for having us! Loved every second of the new collection! #hugoboss,” continued the actress in the photo’s caption. Her fans swarmed into the comment section with surprised excitement.

“This melts my heart ❤️ I can’t wait to watch you be a mommy. Congratulations to you both ❤️,” wrote one supportive user.

“Congratulations peach!! 🍑 you should name the baby Wellsbury! 😂😂” joked another fan, referencing the fictional town in “Ginny and Georgia”.

The star accepted her Ziering’s hand in marriage on July 24, 2021.