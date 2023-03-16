Twitter is taking “The View” to ask over their recent interview with Hugh Grant.

The “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” star stopped by the talk show to promote the film and his time at the Oscars as a presenter, but viewers noticed the talk show hosts avoided the viral interview between Grant and Ashley Graham.

“Awful you didn’t bring up Ashley Graham smh” wrote one disgruntled user.

“how could you not address the Ashley Graham interview with Hugh grant? I’m guessing he said he didn’t want to discuss it which unfortunately makes me feel he’s as arrogant as I thought he might be,” wrote another.

The interview in question was a red carpet interview between Graham who was doing the questions that night and Grant, who was a presenter at the show. It went viral after the actor gave vague answers to her questions and viewers saw the actor’s seeming disinterest in the questions as “rude”.

While Grant hasn’t commented on the situation, Graham doesn’t hold any grudges over the interaction.

“My momma told me to kill people with kindness,” she said of the situation.