Law Roach recently explained his decision to retire from celebrity styling but he may not be completely absent from the fashion world.

The style icon, who announced his retirement on Instagram on Tuesday, recently told Vogue why he’s stepping back at this point in his career.

“When I made that decision yesterday, I stepped back and looked at my life and realized I don’t have anything but that career. I don’t want that to be the legacy,” said Roach.

The stylist explained that he doesn’t want his entire life fulfilled and defined by his successful career.

“I also work and live in a bubble, in which my clients are my priority, more so than my own health and happiness. And, in my mind, you know, I was doing this [making his statement of retirement] just to relieve some pressure for myself.”

Roach’s most recent runway appearance at the Hugo Boss Fashion Show in Miami on Wednesday alludes to the stylist not being completely finished with the fashion world.

Roach strutted down the runway in a stunning lilac suit as he joined other high-profile guests, including Pamela Anderson and DJ Khaled.

“I’m not saying I’m retiring from fashion. I love fashion. I love the businesses, and I love being creative. What I’m retiring from is the celebrity styling part of it: the being in service and at service of other people,” he told the publication.