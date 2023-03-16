With a forthcoming Hulu documentary on the lives of child stars, Demi Lovato is making her directorial debut.

Lovato will co-direct the film with Nicola Marsh, whose working title is “Child Star.” According to the synopsis, the movie, which is scheduled to release in 2024 “deconstruct the highs and lows of growing up in the spotlight through the lens of some of the world’s most famous former child stars, including Lovato. The film will explore how children are propelled to superstardom at a young age and how their rise to fame, fortune, and power affects their futures.”

Lovato will draw from her own experiences as a young actress who made a name for herself on the Disney Channel in shows and movies like “Sonny with a Chance” and the “Camp Rock” movies. The documentary will include several quotes from young celebrities, with Lovato conducting the interviews.

“There is no better film or topic for my directorial debut than this story, which is close to home,” said Lovato. “Our project sheds light on important messages about growing up in the public eye, learning to protect our boundaries, and becoming active advocates of our own destinies. I’m humbled to be able to learn from the individuals who have lived the unique experience of child stardom and share their stories in our film.”