Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The Diplomat. (L to R) Ato Essandoh as Stuart Heyford, Keri Russell as Kate Wyler in episode 107 of The Diplomat

War is brewing in Netflix’s new series “The Diplomat”.

They released the first image from the political drama starring Keri Russell on Thursday.

Dressed in a midnight blue suit, the actress walks forward stoically against a backdrop of a historical building with other suited figures surrounding her.

READ MORE: ‘Beef’ Trailer: Road Rage Incident Causes Two Strangers’ Lives To Spiral Out Of Control In Netflix Series

Russell stars as Kate Wyler, the new US Ambassador to the United Kingdom. Originally scheduled to head to Afghanistan, she instead finds herself in a historic house in Europe. Wyler will have to solve international crises, forge strategic alliances in London, all while trying to juggle her marriage to fellow career diplomat and political star Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell).

The press release describes the series as “a high-stakes, contemporary political drama about the transcendence and torture of long-term relationships, between countries and people.”

READ MORE: Guillermo Del Toro’s ‘Frankenstein’: Oscar Isaac, Andrew Garfield And Mia Goth Reportedly In Early Talks To Star In Netflix Project

“The West Wing” and “Homeland”‘s Debora Cahn serves as showrunner, executive-producer and creator of the upcoming 8-episode series.

The cast includes David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear, and Ato Essandoh.

“The Diplomat” hits Netflix on April 20.