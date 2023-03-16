Click to share this via email

David Letterman is curious about a missing nominee during Sunday night’s Oscars.

The former “Late Night” host stopped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” where he asked Kimmel, who hosted Hollywood’s biggest night, where Tom Cruise was during the ceremony.

“Here’s something that’s a little sensitive: Tom Cruise,” Letterman began. “Where was Tom Cruise?”

Cruise’s absence was a tad questionable, considering “Tom Gun: Maverick” earned a total of 6 nominations, with Cruise holding a nomination for Best Picture due to his production credits for the film.

Some reports before the show concluded that Cruise was busy shooting the “Mission: Impossible” sequel in Italy. However, his appearance at Michael Caine’s 90th birthday party in London on Tuesday dampened those rumours.

Hope was on the horizon that the Hollywood A-lister would show to the Oscars as he appeared at the Oscars Nominees Luncheon in February.

“We don’t know where Tom Cruise was,” Kimmel continued to respond to Letterman. “We heard production issues.”

“What does that mean?” Letterman retorted. “That’s nonsense.”

“Exactly. It’s very non-specific,” Kimmel said. “But we have no idea what happened.”

The two agreed that Cruise “should’ve been there,” with Lettermen saying he should have been “celebrating his big jet pack Maverick show.”

Due to Cruise’s absence, Kimmel and his comedy team decided to rope a Scientology joke into his opening monologue. He also shouted out “Avatar” director James Cameron for not showing up, stating: “You know, Tom and James Cameron didn’t show up tonight. The two guys who insisted we go to the theatre didn’t come to the theatre.”