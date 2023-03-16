Mod Sun’s fans are voicing their disdain for ex-fiancée Avril Lavigne’s new relationship with Tyga.

During a concert in NYC on Wednesday, rapper Travie McCoy hopped on stage to perform the Gym Class Heroes hit “Cupid’s Chokehold”. Before beginning, McCoy called Sun one of the “most loyal dudes he knows.”

Although the moment seemed endearing, McCoy had some choice words before starting his performance.

“F**k Tyga!”, the rapper yelled, causing the crowd to join in.

Mod, real name Derek Smith, ran to the back of the stage in a state of surprise as the crowd began to chant “F**k Tyga!” in unison.

The crowd is most likely aiming their aggression at Tyga after Lavigne broke off her engagement last month to Mod Sun. Lavigne and Tyga shared a kiss at Paris Fashion Week, the same city Mod Sun proposed to Lavigne a year ago, confirming their new relationship.

Smith recently posted on Instagram that he struggled to deal with the new changes in his life and will “keep his head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken.”