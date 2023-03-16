Lala Kent is setting the record straight on last night’s “Vanderpump Rules” episode.

On her Instagram Story on Thursday, Kent, 32, responded to a comment criticizing the star for several reasons during last night’s episode of “Vanderpump Rules”, primarily for her behaviour to costar Raquel Leviss.

“Lala is still mad at Randall and the anger is still potentially coming out in other places,” begins the comment criticizing Kent, referencing her custody battle with her ex-husband Randall Emmett over their daughter Ocean.

READ MORE: Lala Kent Accuses ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Co-Star Raquel Leviss Of Stealing Her Look: ‘Was That You Going Through My Laundry?’

Lala Kent’s Instagram Story — Photo: @lalakent/Instagram Story

The user wished they would “get more of that storyline” to give context for Kent’s behaviour on the show, which they deem “all over the place.”

“Also, Raquel turned out to be awful but if this information hadnt dropped yet it would of painted Raquel as a complete underdog u root for,” added the comment.

Kent defended her actions to Leviss on last night’s episode of the Bravo show by writing: “You can say all day long IF THIS NEVER HAPPENED WITH SCANDOVAL Lala would have looked mean. Some of you act so brand new to me.”

READ MORE: Lala Kent Reacts To Ex Randall Emmett Denying Engagement Rumours: ‘He’s Incapable Of Telling The Truth’

“You know the drill by now. I’ve never liked Raquel,” continued the Bravolebrity. “She’s always triggered me. NOW WE KNOW WHY. Derrrrr. It’s a big ifffff y’all.”

She also addressed her legal issues with her ex-husband Emmett, writing that her situation is “delicate” and that she will reveal “everything I’m dealing with behind the scenes” one day.