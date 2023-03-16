The “Phineas & Ferb” revival is in good hands.

Jeff “Swampy” Marsh, co-creator and executive producer of the smash Disney series about two young boys who explore a different adventure each day of summer vacation, will be executive producing and voice directing the upcoming 40 new episodes at Disney Branded Television.

Marsh will join a familiar face on the project, his creative collaborator and series co-creator, Dan Povenmire.

Meredith Roberts, EVP of Television Animation at Disney Branded Television, had glowing words to describe the talents of Marsh.

“Swampy is one of the brightest creators in animation and among his many passions is connecting and collaborating with creative people, whether it’s through writing, animation design, directing, music or acting,” she said.

“He continually elevates their artistry, as well as his own, to tell the bigger and more entertaining stories for global audiences.”

“Phineas and Ferb” is an Emmy-winning series and is the most successful animated series for Kids 6-11 in Disney Television Animation history. The series’ success launched the production of 126 episodes, five one-hour specials and two movies.