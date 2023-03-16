Kristen Doute is defending Scheana Shay from claims that she allegedly “hit” Raquel Leviss after discovering she was engaging in a months-long affair with co-star Tom Sandoval.

Doute, 40, shared her opinions on a “Viall Files” episode on Thursday, one week after Leviss filed a restraining order against Shay for the alleged attack.

Doute voiced that although Shay was “pissed off,” she could not “punch someone no matter how mad she is.”

“She waves a buck five, and her nails are longer than her fingers,” Doute added. “It’s just bulls–t.”

However, Doute did admit that if any physical altercation happened, Shay, 37, “possibly pushed” Leviss, 28, and “maybe scratched her with a nail.”

Doute further praised her former cast mate: “I applaud her if she did. I got backhanded by Stassi [Schroeder], well-deserved, [in 2014], and did you see me pressing charges?”

She insisted that Leviss should “grow up,” adding that Shay “didn’t break your bones.”

Leviss also filed photos of the physical aftermath of the alleged assault with the LA Superior Court, which included pictures of a bruised eye and a scratch. Doute said one of her eyes has “always … been a lot darker underneath” and described the scratch as “red lip liner and [drawing] a line.”

Doute further laughed at the alleged injury, stating that they “healed up quickly” when Leviss was photographed post-Scandoval without marks on her face.