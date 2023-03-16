Joe Jonas is taking a lighthearted jab at Kevin Jonas after he almost fell on stage.

On Wednesday, Kevin Jonas nearly fell over during the band’s second show at Marquis Theatre in New York City. The guitar player spun in circles, clearly getting into the music, when his instrument caught a microphone stand, leading him to trip and nearly fall.

The audience began to comfortingly chant “Kevin” in a moment of unified support for the rocker. Moments later, Joe, 33, playfully asked Kevin, 35, to apologize to the microphone stand.

However, the brotherly jokes didn’t end there. On Thursday, Joe posted a TikTok of the awkward moment with a selfie of himself smiling beside the video. A digital voice narrated the clip with “I love you Kevin.”

The band has currently been performing at their sold-out Broadway residency, which sees the Jonas Brothers performing one of their fives albums – 2007’s Jonas Brothers, 2008’s A Little Bit Longer, 2009’s Lines, Vines and Trying Times, 2019’s Happiness Begins and the forthcoming The Album – each night from start to finish, accompanied with other hits.