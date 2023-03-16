Ben Affleck is gushing that his latest film, “Air”, was greatly influenced by his wife, Jennifer Lopez.

Affleck’s new production company Artists Equity, co-created with Matt Damon, is gearing up to release his latest movie “Air”, showcasing how Michael Jordan’s family and a group of Nike executives changed the business world forever with a sneaker deal.

In a recent profile with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor expressed the level of influence his wife, Lopez, inserted into the script.

“Oh my God, she’s brilliant. She is incredibly knowledgeable about the way fashion evolves through the culture as a confluence of music, sports, entertainment and dance. She helped me in talking about the way in which a part of the reason why Jordans [the shoes] were so meaningful is because culture and style in America is 90 percent driven by Black culture,” explained Affleck.

“Black culture has historically pioneered music, dance, fashion, and it’s then been stolen, appropriated, remarketed as Elvis or whatever. And in this case, [Nike], a white-run corporate entity, was starting to do business with African American athletes in an identity affiliation sales thing. They were really taking value from what Michael Jordan represents and who he is.”

Affleck will direct and star in the movie as a Nike co-founder and former CEO, Phil Knight. Viola Davis will play the role of Michael Jordan’s mother. Matt Damon, Chris Tucker, and Jason Bateman will all play execs at the sports company.

The film will be released theatrically on April 5.