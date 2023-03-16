Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Barry Keoghan is reportedly in talks to hop on the “Gladiator” sequel directed by Ridley Scott.

If Keoghan is green-lit for the role, he’ll join fellow Academy Award nominee Paul Mescal in the Paramount Pictures project. The sequel would arrive over 20 years since the original film blew up at the box office in 2000, earning $460 million and winning Best Picture at the Oscars.

The original film starred Russell Crowe as Maximus Decimus, a Roman soldier who seeks revenge on Commodus, played by Joaquin Phoenix, for forcibly enslaving him. Ridley Scott will be returning as the director.

READ MORE: The Weeknd To Make Acting Debut Alongside Jenna Ortega & Barry Keoghan

Mescal is expected to pick up the story as Decimus’ son while Keoghan is negotiating to play Emperor Geta.

Keoghan is coming off an extremely successful and busy year in 2023, winning a BAFTA and snagging an Academy Award nomination for his role as Dominic in “The Banshees of Inisherin”.

The actor also signed onto “Waves”, the Trey Edwards Shults film starring The Weeknd and Jenna Ortega.

The “Gladiator” sequel is poised for release on November 22, 2024.