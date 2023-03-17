Tyra Banks thinks “it’s time” for her to step down as “Dancing with the Stars” host.

The model has been doing the honours since 2020, but told TMZ she wants to now focus on being an entrepreneur after launching her ice cream business SMiZE and Dream in 2021.

“I’m really focused on business, like crazy focused,” she told the reporter on Thursday.

Banks went on, “SMiZE and Dream is global so I feel it’s time for me to really focus on my business and my entrepreneurship.”

“I think it’s time to graduate from the dance floor to the stock market floor,” she laughed, adding: “Mic drop.”

When questioned further on whether that would mean she’d be stepping away from hosting “DWTS”, Banks said, “I think it’s time. I think my heart, my soul is into my business [and] in producing TV… and you can’t do that hosting a show.

“So you’ll see me creating things, not just hosting.”

Last season, Banks was joined by “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star Alfonso Ribiero to host “DWTS”.

Her comments come after Len Goodman announced his retirement as a judge in November, after starring on the show since it started in 2005.

