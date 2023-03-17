Lady Gaga is sharing a behind-the-scenes look at what went into that stunning Oscars performance on Sunday night.

The hitmaker belted out a stripped-down version of her nominated song “Hold My Hand” — from Top Gun: Maverick — at the star-studded awards show.

Despite going for minimal make-up and a very casual look for the performance, the singer donned full glam for the rehearsal.

Gaga shared a TikTok clip of herself showing off her stunning vocals this week while getting ready for the last-minute performance, writing in the caption: “The rehearsal no one saw. Love you all, thanks for being so supportive of a song that means so much to me ❤️”

@ladygaga The rehearsal no one saw. Love you all, thanks for being so supportive of a song that means so much to me ❤️ ♬ original sound – ladygaga

The “Poker Face” star opened her Oscars performance by saying, “I wrote this song with my friend, BloodPop, for the film ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, in my studio basement.

“It’s deeply personal for me, and I think that we all need each other. We need a lot of love to walk through this life.”

She added, “And we all need a hero sometimes. There’s heroes all around us in unassuming places, but you might find you can be your own hero, even if you feel broken inside,” appearing visibly emotional.

READ MORE: Lady Gaga Helps Photographer Who Fell On The Oscars Red Carpet

Lady Gaga performs at the 2023 Oscars. — Photo: Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Academy Awards executive producer and showrunner Glenn Weiss said that it was important for Gaga to appear “raw” with her Oscars performance.

READ MORE: New Picture Of Lady Gaga In ‘Joker 2’ Hits The Internet Before Oscars Appearance

“She was really appropriate about the fact that this is a meaningful song to her and she wanted to really strip it down and do it not as an ‘Oscar performance,’ but as her,” Weiss shared. “And that’s exactly what we tried to capture.”