Drew Barrymore didn’t take Hugh Grant’s recent comments about her “horrendous” singing to heart.

The pair starred in the 2007 rom-com “Music and Lyrics” together, with Grant recently dissing Barrymore’s singing voice in an interview.

In true Barrymore fashion, she poked fun at his remarks on Instagram, writing on a clip: “My response to Hugh Grant.”

She then belted out a bit of their duet from the film, “Way Back into Love”.

“Oh, Hugh-bert, Hubert, that’s for you,” Barrymore said after singing a few of the lines from the song.

The actress captioned the post, “#SingForHughGrant JOIN ME.”

Grant had previously said in the chat with Wired while revealing whether his singing was auto-tuned: “Drew Barrymore was in that film with me and I don’t think she’d mind me saying her singing is just horrendous.

“I’ve heard dogs bark better than she sings.”

The “Love Actually” star then noted that after “they tuned her up,” Barrymore “sounded way better than me because she’s got heart and voice and rock ‘n’ roll.”