The first “Big Brother Canada” season 11 housemate has been evicted.

Bradford, Ontario’s John Michael Sosa was shown the door after a unanimous vote on Thursday’s episode.

The latest season of the reality TV show premiered with an epic twist right out of the gate where houseguests paired up to compete in a do-or-die two-part showdown.

In part one, the first and last teams to complete the challenge advanced to the second part of the challenge, where the winners faced off for the season’s first Head of Household title.

In the chain of events that followed, John Michael found himself up for eviction after being nominated by the HOH; Edmonton’s Santina Carlson.

Housemates ultimately chose to get rid of him.

“I did everything that I didn’t want to do,” John Michael shared.

“I won the first part of the HOH, I tried to start a large alliance, I trusted the wrong person, and I knew it. But honestly, walking out of there and the people I’ve left behind, I reminded them to use what happened to me to guide you guys.”

Santina and “The Bros” — consisting of Zach, Roberto, Ty and Jonathan — had a plan all along to eliminate social threat John Michael.

After HOH Santina nominated DJ Dan and Anika for eviction, Ty slid his way to victory in “Can’t Slop, Won’t Slop” and used the POV to take Anika off the block, ending with their plan succeeding and John Michael sent packing.

Watch “Big Brother Canada” Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET/PT on Global or STACKTV to See Who Becomes the Next Head of Household.

New episodes air Tuesdays at 7 p.m. ET/PT, Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT and Thursdays at 7 p.m. ET/PT.