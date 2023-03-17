Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are taking legal action to make their son’s name change official.

In new legal documents, obtained by TMZ, the famous parents have requested to switch their second child’s name from Wolf Jacques Webster to Aire Webster.

The doc shows that both Jenner and Scott agree with the change given that they’ve both signed the petition, which is currently processing through the courts.

The parents “regret the initial name choice of Wolf Jacques Webster,” the doc says. “Now that Petitioners have had the chance to spend time with their baby, they believe the name Aire Webster is a better fit.”

In March 2022, a few weeks after Jenner and Scott’s son was born, they revealed that he will no longer be going by his original name, Wolfe, as they felt it did not suit him. Nearly a year later, ahead of his first birthday, Jenner announced his new name, Aire.

The court’s signing on the name change is now pending.