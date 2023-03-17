Milly Alcock is going to the theatre.

In an interview with Deadline, the “House of the Dragon” star revealed that she is set to make her stage debut at the National Theatre in London in a production of The Crucible.

READ MORE: George R.R. Martin Is Hopeful ‘Maybe Soon’ More ‘Game Of Thrones’ Spin-Offs Will Be Greenlit

The 22-year-old actress said that she is the first person cast in the production, which will run from June 7 to Sept. 2.

“These were the only ones who offered me a job, you know what I mean?” she joked about taking the role of Abigail Williams in Arthur Miller’s classic play.

Of course, the opportunity arose after her star-making turn in the “Game of Thrones” prequel’s first season.

“It changed my life very quickly and it will never be the same again,” Alcock said of the show.

“Now I get to do all of the wonderful, amazing things that I really want to do, and I’m still figuring out what that is. Your dreams shouldn’t be coming true at 21 and 22,” she laughed. “It shouldn’t be allowed.”

She added, “I still need to f**k up a bit more — like, I shouldn’t even be unsupervised this young on a day-to-day level.”

As for the play itself, about the Salem witch trials, Alcock said, “It’s like a cockfight for our times. People are fearful of what they don’t know and understand, I think.”

READ MORE: Emma D’Arcy Says First Golden Globe Nod Came After They ‘Stopped Pretending’ To Present Female

The play has maintained a relevance through the years, with the actress explaining, “It’s almost like we all interact with this ungoverned courtroom which is the internet and we’re constantly clouding each other’s judgment with misinformation.”

With this being her first big stage role, Alcock said that thinks the theatre will “knock me into shape.”

Though she did once star in a production of Little Red Rocking Hood “when I was like 7. I haven’t done a proper play. You do plays in high school and all that, but I’ve not professionally done a play before.”

She added that the opportunity is “all very exciting and surreal, a mega dream come true.”

She confessed, though, that she is “mortified” by being in such a famous, acclaimed play, adding, ”But I think that’s kinda good. This is throwing me right into it.”