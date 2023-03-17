Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the 1st Battalion Irish Guards' St. Patrick's Day Parade with Prince William, Duke of Cambridge at Mons Barracks on March 17, 2022 in Aldershot, England.

It was a first for Kate Middleton on Friday.

The Princess of Wales attended her first St. Patrick’s Day parade since taking over from Prince William as the Colonel of the Irish Guards.

The pair joined the Irish Guards during the outing in Aldershot, U.K., with Kate definitely looking the part in a green Catherine Walker & Co coat dress and matching hat.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend the 1st Battalion Irish Guards’ St. Patrick’s Day Parade at Mons Barracks on March 17, 2022 in Aldershot, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty)

She also donned the shamrock Irish Guards brooch, which, according to the Court Jeweller, is loaned to royals associated with the military unit.

Kate, who received a royal salute as the troops marched past during the parade, was recently handed the Colonel of the Irish Guards role by King Charles III, with William becoming the Colonel of the Welsh Guards.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge poses for a group photograph with soldiers of the Irish Guards as she attends the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade at Mons Barracks on March 17, 2022 in Aldershot, England. Prince William, Duke of Cambridge was appointed Colonel of the Irish Guards by The Queen in 2011. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

The Prince called Kate “Colonel Catherine” at the event, People reported.

He shared, “Whilst I am extremely happy to be here celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with you once again, I’m incredibly sad to be giving this speech, as it really does mean my time as your Colonel has come to an end. It has been one of the great honours of my life to hold that title; I’m proud of everything it stands for – just as I’m immensely proud of every single one of you.”

William went on, “I would now like to speak directly to the families gathered here today. I hope you know how truly grateful I am to all of you too. On this, my 13th and final St. Patrick’s Day as Colonel, not only am I saddened that I’ll likely fail once again to finish a pint of Guinness… but I am also sad that I won’t in future see more of you, the families, whose unwavering support enables these outstanding men and women to do what they do.

“I may be stepping aside, but in Colonel Catherine, you have a committed, focused, and already incredibly loyal 11th Colonel.”

Kate then said, “I really couldn’t be prouder to stand in front of you here today. It really is a true honour to be your Colonel. I am here to listen to you, to support you, and to champion you in all you do – this is a responsibility I do not take lightly.

“I look forward to spending more time with you and your families, seeing your commitment to duty and service in all you do. Before I close, however, I want to thank Colonel William. He has always talked about his fierce pride for this Regiment. I know he will continue to support us all in the work we do. Finally, I would like to wish you all, a very happy St. Patrick’s Day.”