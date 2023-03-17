Click to share this via email

Gisele Bündchen is sharing some wisdom with her 20 million Instagram followers.

The Brazilian fashion model took to social media on Thursday, uploading a cryptic post, seemingly in response to recent romance rumours.

“Everything we hear is an opinion, not a fact. Everything we see is a perspective, not the truth,” she captioned a selfie.

Her post comes after she made headlines for reportedly “spending time” with billionaire hotel magnate Jeffrey Soffer, a friend of her ex-husband Tom Brady as well as the former husband of Australian supermodel Elle Macpherson.