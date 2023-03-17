Bethenny Frankel is jumping to Gwyneth Paltrow’s defence.

Paltrow faced backlash this week for revealing that her daily routine consists of doing things like eating bone broth for lunch, which many said wasn’t enough food.

Despite the online uproar, with many accusing Paltrow of promoting disordered eating, Frankel insisted in an Instagram video: “Why does anyone care?”

The former “Real Housewives of New York City” star said “her base isn’t tweens” it’s “middle-aged moms,” adding: “When people are talking about eating disorders.”

“My daughter, [Bryn], doesn’t know who Gwyneth Paltrow is,” Frankel continued. “It’s not for 18-year-olds, I think it’s for moms.”

She told her fans that parents “all know her shtick” and have been hearing it “for years,” as well as praising Paltrow for being “truthful” and for “being who she is and who she has always been.”

Frankel said, “I don’t know if you want her to tell the truth or lie.”

She also described Paltrow as “the woman who does cupping and ozone therapy up the ass and only ate macrobiotics for years.”

“I would say Gwyneth Paltrow can’t win for losing, but … her brand is doing pretty f**king well,” Frankel said.

Social media users were quick to comment on Frankel’s video, with one person pointing out: “Cause moms who follow and admire her are just as susceptible to Eating Disorders as the 18 year olds,” as another wrote: “Because she continues to spread misinformation and perpetuate disordered eating which can happen at any age – not just teenagers.”

Paltrow made the comments during an appearance on the podcast “The Art of Being Well”.

Describing her wellness routine, she said: “I eat dinner early in the evening and I do a nice intermittent fast. I usually eat something about 12 p.m.

“In the morning I’ll have some things that won’t spike my blood sugar, so I have coffee, but I really like soup for lunch. I have bone broth for lunch a lot of the days [sic].

“I try to do one hour of movement, so I’ll either take a walk, or I’ll do pilates, or I’ll do my Tracy Anderson [routine]. And then… I dry brush and I get in the sauna. So I do my infrared sauna for 30 minutes,” Paltrow added. “And then for dinner I try to eat, you know, according to paleo. So lots of vegetables. It’s really important for me to support my detox.”