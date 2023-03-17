The creator of Fyre Festival is sharing his side of the story.

On this week’s “Forbidden Fruits” podcast with Julia Fox and Niki Takesh, convicted fraudster Billy McFarland joined the show to talk about his experiences.

McFarland was released from prison in March 2022, four years after pleading guilty to fraud over the disastrous music festival in 2017.

While he was in prison, several documentaries were made about Fyre Fest and McFarland’s role in the ill-fated festival.

“I still haven’t watched them,” he told the hosts, admitting that at this point it may just be “a source of pride” to not have seen them.

He also revealed that he was actually in jail with former Trump attorney Michael Cohen, and reality TV star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.

Explaining that he spent his first six months imprisoned in a more “lenient” white collar prison, McFarland admitted that he actually “hated” it there.

“They were on my a** for every little thing, so of course, I got in trouble there,” he said. “I had a USB device in that jail.”

He explained that it was a recording device that he was using to try to transcribe a book.

“I kept getting in trouble and getting sent to worse and worse places,” he said, though he recalled some of those worse jails were more fun. “They were making toilet wine.”

McFarland also said that he spent a total of 10 months in solitary confinement, with one spell of seven months straight because he had tried to record a podcast over a payphone.

Talking about the celebrities and influences he got to do posts promoting Fyre Fest, McFarland said he can’t remember exactly how much each of them were paid.

“The most charismatic by far was Bell [Hadid], and you can just see why she’s done so well. She made everyone there seem like a million bucks, down from the guy driving the boats, to the bartender,” he recalled.

He said that with Kendall Jenner it “was more like a transactional thing.”

As it turns out, the Fyre fest team still owes money to the Bahamas, which he would like to cover by organizing a charity fight with festival co-founder Ja Rule.

“He’s been ducking me,” McFarland said. “I did four years in jail, you can do one night to pay everybody back.”

He added that he thinks he would beat Ja Rule in a fight, claiming, “He’s a quitter.”

Fellow convicted fraudster Anna Delvey at one point was sleeping on McFarland’s couch, though he said they haven’t spoken.

Talking about how he plans to make back the $26 million he owes, McFarland said, “I just can’t think about it,” joking he’ll have to “hit the business lottery.”

He said that he’s been “doing tech s**t” in the meantime, and is working on a dating app.

“I literally met my last three girlfriends by seeing pictures of them and doing a reverse google search to find out what their name was,” he admitted, explaining that in once case he set up a fake photoshoot, and because he was on bail in the middle of winter, he and the girl got full body wetsuits on and went jet skiing in the Hamptons.

The girl in question was featured in the Hulu-produced documentary about him and visited him in jail.

“So I’m laughing now, but what I did is f**ked up,” McFarland said. “Everything I’m doing now, I’m just like, super, super conscious about treating everybody right along the way.”