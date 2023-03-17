“The Great British Bake Off” has introduced Alison Hammond as its new host.

The TV personality, who recently co-hosted the BAFTA Film Awards, confirmed the casting announcement in a TikTok Friday morning.

Hammond will replace Matt Lucas on Channel 4’s baking competition series, which has a loyal following on Netflix.

Its Official !! Its happening The Great British Bake off !! Lets have it , the cake that is

Over the years, the 48-year-old has become a beloved TV presenter ever since she first graced British television screens competing on season three of “Big Brother” in 2002. Hammond is also known for hosting ITV’s “This Morning”, appearing in a number of viral celebrity interview, including one from 2017 with Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling where she admitted she’s never watched “Blade Runner”.

Hammond, who’s also appeared on the celebrity version of “The Great British Bake Off”, will co-host alongside Noel Fielding. Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith are set to return as judges.

After Richard McKerrow, the Chief Executive of “Bake Off” producer Love Productions, admitted that season 13 was “not our strongest,” he revealed the series will be going back to the basics.

“You’ve got to take a look at it and go, ‘S**t, [are] the challenges too complicated?’ We’re looking very, very, very hard at making sure that it’s as good a series as it can be,” McKerrow told “The Media Podcast”.

As for Hammond’s casting, Channel 4’s Chief Content Officer, Ian Katz, said: “Alison is much loved, effortlessly funny and the owner of the best laugh in Britain. She was a huge hit when she appeared on ‘Celebrity Bake Off’ and we’re thrilled to have her back in the tent.”

A premiere date for the upcoming new season has yet to be revealed.